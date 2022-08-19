Neve Campbell to Lead David E. Kelley’s New ABC Drama ‘Avalon’

Scream star Neve Campbell is set to collaborate on another project with David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Michael Connelly, this time as the lead of the new ABC drama Avalon.

Campbell recently starred opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, which Kelley adapted from the 2008 novel The Brass Verdict by Connelly, a sequel to his novel The Lincoln Lawyer. She will continue in her role of Maggie McPherson as a recurring guest star in the upcoming second season.

According to Deadline, this new project takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island in California and revolves around L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell). Serving more than 1 million tourists a year, Catalina sees ferries arriving every day with hundreds of potential new stories entering the island. One of these stories sees Detective Searcy pulled into a career-defining mystery that challenges everything she knows about herself and the island.

Campbell’s character is described as “somewhat inscrutable” and not easily intimidated. She also has a strong moral compass, which is what landed her in Avalon in the first place. While no career-focused L.A. cop wants this assignment, Nic soon finds that her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could ever have imagined.

Kelley and Connelly serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Dana Calvo with Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.

This marks the second project currently in the works for Campbell, who is also filming a recurring role opposite Anthony Mackie in Peacock’s upcoming series Twisted Metal. Her previous TV credits include Party of Five, The Philanthropist, and House of Cards. She recently reprised her memorable role of Sidney Prescott in the Scream relaunch; however, she confirmed that she would not be back for Scream 6.

Avalon, Series Premiere, TBA, ABC