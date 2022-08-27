What starts as a family drama quickly spins into a nail-biter of a thriller in Netflix‘s Devil in Ohio. Has Ohio psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis’ (Emily Deschanel, Bones, far left) latest patient, a teen named Mae (Madeleine Arthur), been abused? She isn’t saying.

“The show explores what trauma can do to people,” says Deschanel. Mae’s reason for keeping quiet: the time she spent as a member of a cult. Unable to find housing for Mae, Suzanne invites her home with her husband Peter (Sam Jaeger) and their three daughters.

“It’s a huge ethical breach,” admits Deschanel, “but I understand that impulse; you’re worried about her going onto the streets.”

Mae’s presence, and the unfolding mystery, “causes shifts [in relationships] in the family,” adds Deschanel. That’s when things get scary.

“The question we’re always asking with Mae: Is she a force for good or evil?” says Daria Polatin, who adapted the series from her novel. “I promise you, until the very last moment of the show, we’re wondering what her motives are.”

Polatin’s best-selling book is inspired by a true story. The limited series also stars Gerardo Celasco, Jason Sakaki, Marci T. House, Samantha Ferris, Bradley Stryker, Evan Ellison, Djouliet Amara, Ty Wood, Stacey Farber, Tahmoh Penikett, and Keenan Tracey. Polatin serves as showrunner and executive produces with Andrew Wilder and Rachel Miller.