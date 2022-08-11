‘Grantchester’ Renewed for Season 8 — See Robson Green on Set (PHOTO)

Grantchester fans can breathe a bit more easily: The fan-favorite British crime drama is returning for an eighth season on Masterpiece PBS in the U.S. and ITV in the U.K. This news comes just days ahead of the Season 7 finale premiering in the U.S. (on August 14).

Filming is underway on the series produced by Kudos (a Banijay UK company), as you can see from the photo below. Robson Green and Tom Brittney are back as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport, respectively. Also returning are Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman. Season 8’s special guest stars include Shaun Dingwall, Jeff Rawle, and Jemima Rooper.

In Season 8, Will may be the happiest he’s ever been, but then a terrible accident rocks his world. “He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God — but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?” the synopsis asks.

Furthermore, Geordie is content in his relationship with Cathy, though that might change after both are confronted with shocking announcements at work. “As Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.” The season “will range from Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law.” Furthermore, while “exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption,” it “tests Will and Geordie to the limit.”

“It’s so good to be back on Grantchester,” Green said in a statement. “A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likeable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of.”

Brittney added, “I’m absolutely chuffed that we’re going ahead with another series of Grantchester and that I get to continue playing a character I adore so much. To be part of a show as well loved as this one, that is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honour.”

The series is adapted from The Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the series was developed for television by Daisy Coulam. Writers for this season include Richard Cookson (Episode 1), Helen Black (Episode 3), Anita Vettesse (Episode 4) and Richard Cookson and Karla Williams (Episode 5). Season 8 is directed by Rob Evans, Al Weaver (who makes his directing debut) and Martin Smith.

