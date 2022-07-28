‘All Creatures Great and Small’ and ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Set Premieres at PBS

All Creatures Great and Small and Miss Scarlet and the Duke

PBS Masterpiece is gearing up for a solid lineup of programming over the next year as premiere dates for Season 3 of All Creatures Great and Small and Seasons 2 and 3 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke are set.

Set in the Yorkshire Dales, PBS’s charming fan-favorite All Creatures Great and Small brings viewers back to the idyllic landscape for another chapter early next year. Season 3 will officially premiere Sunday, January 8, 2023, on PBS Masterpiece and air new episodes each Sunday through February 19, 2023.

Nicholas Ralph returns as James Herriot with new creatures and crises to tackle and wedding bells chime as animal ailments abound in the next chapter. Joining him are costars Samuel West, Callum Woodhouse, Ann Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Patricia Hodge.

And mystery series Miss Scarlet and the Duke returns earlier with Season 2 beginning Sunday, October 16 at 8/7c. The series featuring Kate Phillips in the lead role of Eliza Scarlet will see her return as the headstrong, first-ever female detective in Victoria London.

Returning alongside her for the action is Stuart Martin as Eliza’s childhood friend, professional colleague, and love interest, Scotland Yard Detective Inspector William Wellington, a.k.a. The Duke. Together, they’ll also return for Season 3 which is set to begin Sunday, January 8, 2023 (like All Creatures Great and Small), airing at 8/7c that evening.

Needless to say, there’s a lot to look forward to over at PBS Masterpiece with these new seasons of television on the horizon. Stay tuned for more details on All Creatures Great and Small and Miss Scarlet and the Duke as their premiere dates approach.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, January 8, 2023, PBS Masterpiece

Miss Scarlett and the Duke, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 16, 8/7c, PBS Masterpiece

Miss Scarlett and the Duke, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, January 2023, 8/7c, PBS Masterpiece