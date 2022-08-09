Anne Heche in ‘Extreme Critical Condition’ Following Car Crash

Anne Heche is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since a car crash on Friday, August 5, with her condition described as ‘extremely critical.’

It was previously reported by Heche’s publicist that the Emmy-nominated actress was “in stable condition.” However, in a new statement from her representative via Deadline, it is said that Heche “is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

The statement added, “At this time, Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Heche has been in the hospital since she was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles, California, last Friday. According to TMZ, the Another World alum first crashed her car into an apartment complex’s garage before speeding off and then crashing again, this time into a house, where a fire started. Deadline reports that it took 59 firefighters to battle the blaze, which had engulfed both Heche’s car and the house it crashed into; Heche was eventually removed from the vehicle after 65 minutes.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lynne Mishele, the woman whose home was destroyed by the crash. As of writing, the page has raised over $100,000. “Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful. The home, however, was completely burned,” reads the page, noting that Mishele lost “her entire lifetime of possessions.”

Heche’s recent TV credits include All Rise, Chicago P.D., Quantico, and The Brave. She was also a contestant on Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. She has an upcoming role in The Weeknd’s HBO series The Idol.