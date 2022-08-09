‘Bluey’ Season 3 First Look: Bingo Helps Mum in the Kitchen (VIDEO)

Disney+ is gearing up for the Season 3 return of the smash hit animated series Bluey which kicks off on Wednesday, August 10, and we have your exclusive first look.

For those less familiar with the family title, Bluey has become a favorite among viewers for its very relatable and hilarious depiction of childhood and everyday family life. The new season will continue to share even more imagination-packed adventures for Bluey, a 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, her 4-year-old sister Bingo, Mum Chilli, and Dad Bandit.

The award-winning program for preschoolers will introduce new friends and locations as all-new episodes premiere on Disney+. Among some of the season’s home-based stories are making dad a birthday breakfast, which the clip, above, is teasing, as well as getting your own bedroom and more.

In the first-look clip, Bluey, Mum, and Bingo tell Dad that they’re making him breakfast in bed, to wait there, and they’ll be quick. Of course, this only means they’ll be anything but quick in the kitchen as they prep the special meal.

While Bluey goes off to complete orders from Mum, Bingo hands over a birthday card and asks if she can help make the omelette that will be Dad’s meal. The struggle is real for Mum, who eyes Bingo with concern but also doesn’t want to shatter her confidence.

What will happen when Bingo’s request is processed by Mum, and if approved, how will the omelette-cooking process proceed? Only time will tell. Check out the clip, above, and don’t miss Bluey when the show returns with new episodes on Disney+ this summer.

Bluey, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, August 10, Disney+