‘Big Sky’ Adds Rosanna Arquette as Jenny’s Mother in Season 3

Big Sky‘s Season 3 cast continues to grow as Rosanna Arquette joins the ABC drama for its upcoming chapter.

The actress will reportedly recur as Jenny Hoyt’s (Katheryn Winnick) mother Virginia “Gigi” Cessna, who is described by The Wrap as “fast-talking.” Arquette is just the latest Season 3 casting addition among the growing list that includes Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire to name a few.

According to The Wrap, per Arquette’s character description, Gigi is a world-class scam artist who forced a young Jenny to participate in her grifts, something that present-day Jenny resents. Gigi has the ability to charm her way into people’s lives and then disappear in the blink of an eye. When she returns to Helena for her latest con, Jenny catches onto her and the pair must work through their difficult relationship.

Returning alongside Winnick’s ex-cop Jenny Hoyt is costar Kylie Bunbury as private detective Cassie Dewell. The women initially teamed up to solve a kidnapping case in Montana, and in the latest season titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails, the duo’s teaming up with newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Ackles) to maintain order in town.

Together, the trio of crimefighters will face their biggest mystery yet when Sunny Barnes’ (McEntire) backcountry trip goes off the rails. Get ready for Arquette’s appearance in the series, which is slated to return this September on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

Big Sky, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 10/9c, ABC (next day on Hulu)