Who Lives and Dies? Is Cheryl the Secret to Saving ‘Riverdale’? (VIDEO)

Well if there is anyone hot enough to melt a comet, it’s certainly Riverdale‘s Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch).

As the show’s most fantastical season to date comes to an end, so too may our beloved, beleaguered town with pep. For weeks, Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang have been dealing with the undead, corpses with missing heads, rapidly aging babies, witches, an alternate universe known as “Rivervale” and the battle of good-vs-evil against Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea).

Along the way, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) was revealed to be a guardian angel of sorts, half the town gained and lost superpowers (included Bingo the dog!), Pop’s proved to be the seal of a Hellmouth and viewers all but lost their minds. Riverdale is officially off. The. Chain. Archie hooking up with a teacher and that Dungeons & Dragons killer plot now seem like a quaint, watercolored memories.

And just when it seemed like things might go back to normal—or as normal as a place where teens used to run a speakeasy could ever be—yet another threat looms over our heroes. At the end of last week’s vanguishing of Pickens, it was discovered that the much-mentioned Bailey’s Comet was not just set to pass over Riverdale but was actually on a collision course with the town. Hence, Tabby’s vision of the apocalypse.

See Also The 7 Strangest 'Riverdale' Episodes So Far Even when magic and superpowers didn't exist on the CW drama, there were some out-there episodes.

And while that should cause concern for Nana Blossom, Alice and the others, we’re the ones who are really worried. After all, this is a season finale and next year is the show’s last, which means we could be looking at some major cast exits before the night is over. Who do you think could go? Let us know in the comments!

Riverdale, Season Finale, Sunday, 8/7c, The CW