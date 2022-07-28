Check Into the ‘Resort,’ New Format for Charlamagne, ‘Liars’ Spinoff, Tracy Morgan on Shark Week

Peacock’s mystery-comedy The Resort adds a cold-case puzzle to White Lotus escapism. TV-radio personality Charlamagne Tha God returns to late night with a new format and show title. Teen melodrama Pretty Little Liars spins off a new thriller, Original Sin, on HBO Max. Comedian Tracy Morgan headlines the latest Shark Week special.

Peacock

The Resort

Series Premiere

Imagine if a cynical Nancy Drew had married a funky Hardy Boy, and 10 years into a now-stagnant relationship, they check into a Mexican White Lotus-style resort and discover a 15-year-old unsolved missing-persons case. That’s roughly the escapist premise of this eight—part comedy-mystery (launching with three episodes), starring Cristin Milioti and The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, who head to the Yucatan in an attempt to salvage their marriage and find themselves embroiled in intrigue after she discovers a long-abandoned phone belonging to a young man (The Righteous Gemstones’ Skyler Gisondo) who vanished back in 2007 during a terrible hurricane. Flashbacks tease his fate, and that of another guest at a now-shuttered resort, as Emma and Noah risk their necks to learn the truth.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Beautycon

Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God

Season Finale 11:30/10:30c

Bringing more diversity back into the late-night talk space—good news given the recent collapse of the Desus & Mero partnership and the cancellation of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee—this reformatted showcase for TV-radio personality Charlamagne Tha God (aka Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey) promises to bring a fresh take on ever-turbulent current events. With Stephen Colbert among the executive producers, and former Daily Show/Tonight Show boss Josh Lieb as showrunner, Hell of a Week brings together comedians, celebrities and political thought leaders to match wits with the outspoken host.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Series Premiere

Using the term “intellectual property” loosely, the long-running ABC Family/Freeform teen melodrama spins off again in a new setting with a new group of adolescent liars getting their comeuppance from an unseen tormentor. Original Sin takes us to blue-collar Millwood (not to be confused with Rosewood), where a group of besties are beset by a mystery “A”-hole who’s apparently bearing a grudge over a bad deed done by the girls’ parents two decades earlier. Familiar faces among the older generation include Dreamgirls’ Sharon Leal, Broadway’s Lea Salonga and Rookie Blue’s Eric Johnson.

Sharks! with Tracy Morgan

Special 8/7c

Will the former Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock star channel his SNL character of animal enthusiast Brian Fellow as host of the latest Shark Week special? We can only hope. The program description only suggests that he teams up with shark experts to point out the ocean’s wildest variety of sharks. Followed by Shark House (9/8c), Monster Mako Under the Rig (10/9c) and Tiger Queen (11/10c).

Inside Thursday TV: