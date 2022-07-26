Shania Twain’s Story, Mystery of Flight MH370, ‘Shadows’ Goes to Market, Podcast Rivalry on ‘Murders’
Shania Twain reflects on her life and career in a new documentary timed to the digital release of a compilation album. A History special explores the mysterious 2014 disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, with 239 lost souls. What We Do in the Shadows visits a supernatural Night Market. A rival podcast puts the Only Murders in the Building heroes on the defensive.
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
The country pop superstar looks back at the setbacks and many triumphs of her life and career in a documentary peppered with concert footage, video and session clips and testimonials from famous friends including Lionel Richie, Avril Lavigne and Kelsea Ballerini. Not so coincidentally, a compilation album including the title song will be released today.
MH370: Mystery of the Lost Flight
Every aviation disaster invites scrutiny, but the fate of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 is an enduring, frustrating enigma: After eight years, the remains still haven’t been found. An engrossing documentary from Vice Studios leans on experts and family members and colleagues of the 239 lost souls who were traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014 when the aircraft vanished from flight-control screens. Theories abound including terrorism, intentional pilot error or depressurization and hypoxia. As one journalist notes, “If we don’t find this wreckage, this mystery will stay alive for the rest of time.”
What We Do in the Shadows
And these little wacky vampires went to market. The underground Night Market, that is, a “safe space for all of demon-kind,” the setting for another uproarious episode of the supernatural comedy. While Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) haggles with vendors to find a solution to her wraith problem, human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is put on the spot when his hereditary vampire-killer skills come in handy after he’s caught up in a gladiator-style battle.
Only Murders in the Building
A gallery of guest stars elevates the humor in the Emmy-nominated comedy, with Jane Lynch returning as Charles’ (Steve Martin) former Brazzos stunt-double Sazz, who’s enlisted to get her old buddy out of a sticky personal situation. Tina Fey is also back as the podcasters’ rival and nemesis, Cinda Canning, currently making things even more uncomfortable for a conflicted Mabel (Selena Gomez). And keep an eye out for a cameo from the indomitable Andrea Martin, who’s stealing every one of her scenes on Evil this summer as the feisty Sister Andrea. Elsewhere, the Murders mystery plot leads to an eventful stakeout, and yet another cliffhanger.
Inside Tuesday TV:
- Subway Series (7 pm/ET, TBS): The New York City heat wave has broken just in time for the start of a two-game set (continuing on Wednesday) between the Mets, on their Citi Field home turf in Queens, and the Yankees. (A rematch at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for August.)
- Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular (8/7, Discovery): The pranksters invade Shark Week with a special in which they challenge and dare each other to prove or disprove shark myths. Followed by Jaws vs Kraken (9/8c), Pigs vs Shark (10/9c) and Raging Bulls (11/10c).
- Edge of the Earth (9/8c, HBO): More like “edge of the seat,” as adventurers attempt a harrowing free-climb ascent of Pik Slesova in Kyrgyzstan.
- Facing Eviction (10/9c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): A timely edition of Frontline looks at all sides of the eviction issue during the pandemic, from tenants and landlords to judges, when lost jobs and income led to rent relief and a federal ban on evictions, which didn’t apply equally everywhere. With bans and relief funds expiring, the eviction crisis could hit a new inflection point.
- Never Seen Again (streaming on Paramount+): The missing-persons docuseries returns for a second season, with loved ones hoping viewers will call in tips through an on-screen QR code.
- Snake in the Grass (10/9c, NBC): A first-look sneak peek at a new reality series, bowing on USA on Aug. 1, features alums of Survivor and Naked and Afraid dropped into the wild for 36 hours—one of whom is the “snake,” a saboteur trying to block them from winning $100,000.
- Street Food: USA (streaming on Netflix): The global food series goes stateside to explore delectable street eats in L.A., New York, New Orleans, Miami, Oahu and Portland.