“We do what we think is right, even if it hurts the one we love,” Dee (Samantha Morton) — whom fans know to later become Alpha — says in the new Tales of the Walking Dead trailer released during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel.

The new video offers a look at Dee and new characters’ lives during the walker apocalypse in six standalone stories. “People thought I was nuts. No one believed this could happen. No one ever thinks bad things will happen,” Joe (Terry Crews) remarks. Meanwhile, Blair (Parker Posey) thinks there’s nothing to worry about since “the CDC is freaking next door. If anything was really wrong, they’d be all over it.”

Then there’s Dr. Everett (Anthony Edwards), who studies walkers, looking at everything from their behavioral psychology to migration patterns. But if you ask Amy (Poppy Liu), “What psychology? They don’t do anything other than walk around, trying to kill us. There, study done.”

As for Jessie T. Usher’s Davon, “I’m starting to think if you’re going to choose yourself over others, you should make sure that your life is worth saving,” he admits. Watch the trailer below for more.

The Tales of the Walking Dead anthology series premieres on Sunday, August 14 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+, with the first two episodes streaming that same night. Subsequent episodes will stream one week early, beginning Sunday, August 21.

The series also stars Olivia Munn, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Daniella Pineda, and Danny Ramirez.

