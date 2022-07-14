‘American Gigolo’ First Look Teases Jon Bernthal’s Steamy Crime Drama (VIDEO)

Showtime has released the official trailer for its upcoming drama American Gigolo starring Jon Bernthal and it’s one steamy tease.

Set to premiere Sunday, September 11 on Showtime, American Gigolo sees Bernthal step into the role of Julian Kaye, a character who is released from prison after serving 15 years on a wrongful conviction. The show tracks his journey as Julian navigates the complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him.

While Julian attempts to reconcile the escort he was in the past with the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell) is seeking the truth about the murder that put Julian behind bars so many years ago. The investigation unearths a larger conspiracy at play.

As teased in the trailer, below, Julian is breaking back into the male escort business, but could it lead to more trouble? Only time will tell for sure. Along with premiering on Showtime, subscribers can catch episodes earlier beginning Friday, September 9 on streaming and on demand. New installments of the show will drop every Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before airing on Sunday nights.

Along with Bernthal, Mol, and O’Donnell, American Gigolo‘s cast features Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser, Wayne Brady, Alex Fernandez, Sandrine Holt, Yolonda Ross, and Melora Walters. American Gigolo is led by showrunner and executive producer Nikki Toscano. Joining her as executive producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Russell Rothberg.

Catch the first look, below, and don’t miss this sizzling new drama when it arrives this fall on Showtime.

American Gigolo, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 11, 9/8c, Showtime