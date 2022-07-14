‘Gutsy’: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Docuseries Sets Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton are set to celebrate the “gutsy” women who inspire them in a new eight-part Apple TV+ docuseries.

Based on the Clintons’ New York Times bestselling book, The Book of Gutsy Women, Gutsy follows Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.

The series promises to show Hillary and Chelsea like never before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.

Some of the women who have inspired the Clintons and are set to be featured in the series include Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Gloria Steinem, Dr. Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, and many more. These women will sit down with Hillary and Chelsea to discuss the impact they have made in their community and on the world.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 9; it is produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC. Hillary and Chelsea serve as executive producers, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner. Producers are Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone and consulting producers are Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie.

Gutsy joins Apple’s growing line-up of acclaimed docuseries and documentaries, which have recently included the Emmy-winning Boys State, the Emmy and Grammy-nominated Beastie Boys Story, and global smash hit documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.

Gutsy, Premieres, Friday, September 9, Apple TV+