How to Watch the Original ‘Night Court’ & More Ahead of the Reboots

Several TV classics are getting the reboot treatment this season. A new rendition of the popular 1990s sci-fi drama Quantum Leap is coming to NBC this September, Starz is bringing Party Down back with its original cast and exciting new additions, and NBC is also rebooting the 1980s comedy Night Court.

Quantum Leap is so far the only TV reboot with an official premiere date (September 19). But while you wait for its return and news of Party Down and Night Court premieres, why not check out the original shows?

Here’s how to watch the originals before their reboots arrive on the small screen:

Quantum Leap

Before you time-travel with devout scientist Dr. Ben Seong (Raymond Lee, Kevin Can F**k Himself) in NBC’s reboot (premiering September 19), tag along with Scott Bakula’s Sam Beckett in the 1989–93 drama, now airing back-to-back episodes weeknights on Comet (1am/midnight c) and streaming on the Roku Channel.

Quantum Leap, Series Premiere, Monday, September 19, 10/9c, NBC

Party Down

Take original cast members Adam Scott (Severance, Parks and Recreation), Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Glee), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace). Add newbies Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Alias), James Marsden (Dead to Me, Westworld), and Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary). And give us a date for Starz’s continuation of its cater-waiter comedy already! Stream the 2009–10 cult favorite on the Starz app and Hulu.

Party Down, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Starz

Night Court

NBC’s Night Court revival will be in session midseason with the late Judge Harry Stone’s grown daughter Abby (Melissa Rauch, The Big Bang Theory) presiding over the chaos. John Larroquette returns as smug lawyer Dan Fielding, who holds court in the 1984–92 sitcom, streaming free on Amazon’s Freevee.