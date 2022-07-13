‘Family or Fiancé’ Return Date — Watch the Conflict in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Relationship coach Tracy McMillan is back to help engaged couples and disapproving families unpack their issues over three days on OWN’s unscripted series.

Family or Fiancé returns for its third season on Saturday, August 6 at 9/8c, TV Insider has learned exclusively. The 10 one-hour episodes feature engaged couples and their families trying to get on the same page before walking down the aisle.

“The whole point here is to get the blessings of your families,” McMillan points out in the trailer. “I am a relationship coach. I am here to coach you in to getting those blessings on day 3.” Watch the video above to see some of the conflicts, fights, and more.

After coaching sessions and tasks designed to strengthen bonds, will the families’ renewed understanding persuade them to bless the couple’s happily-ever-after, or will they be forced to choose between family or fiancé?

The first episode of the new season features Shanika and Justin, a young couple ready to wed with unresolved family issues that have put the celebration on hold. While Shanika tries to reconcile with her estranged brother, Toney, information about her past, as well as a shocking story about a prior pregnancy and baby that disappeared, causes Justin and his family great concern. Shanika’s family is convinced that Justin might have second thoughts if he knew all of the lies that Shanika has told in her past, and they are ready to expose it all.

Family or Fiancé is executive produced by Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, and Jonathan Singer, and co-executive produced by Jason “Ninja” Williams, Valana Hunn and Alicia Bean of Bunim/Murray Productions in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Family or Fiancé, Season 3 Premiere, Saturday, August 6, 9/8c, OWN