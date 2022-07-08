Sheryl is (Christine Lahti) in for quite a shock when she goes to meet her new boss in the July 10 episode of Evil, and really, we can’t blame her for her reaction in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek. We’d be the same way!

Sheryl’s decided she wants to impress her new boss, and what better way to do that than to bring him a gift? But she had no idea what she’d see when she does. When she turns the corner to greet him in his office, she stops in her tracks… because there’s a demon on an exercise machine!

“Who are you?” he asks. “Why the f**k are you in here?” She stares at him in shock and it understandably takes her a moment to inform he she has his shortbread biscuits. (Apparently creepy Eddie dolls are OK with Sheryl, but seeing a demon is a step too far.) The only problem? It’s not what he ordered. Watch the clip above to see what he thinks of them and more of Sheryl’s reaction, especially as he eats.

We’ve already seen Sheryl prove at work this season that she’s not one to mess with, making Leland’s (Michael Emerson) spy quit in dramatic fashion. So is it any wonder she’s trying to impress her new boss? Sheryl this season is using those Eddie dolls “as a kind of meditation to access her own self-worth, her own power,” Lahti told TV Insider. “She has felt marginalized and held back by men in her whole life, so she’s just beginning to get a taste of her own power, and I’m afraid to say, she doesn’t handle it in the most gracious way, but she is determined to not be held down anymore.”

Elsewhere in the July 10 episode, “The Angel of Warning,” Sister Andrea’s (Andrea Martin) career and sanity are on trial as she battles Leland. Plus, the team investigates an alleged angel sighting.

Evil, Sundays, Paramount+