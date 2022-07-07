Chris Jericho Joins ‘Joker Appreciation Society’ in ‘Impractical Jokers’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Chris Jericho is formally joining the “Joker Appreciation Society” guesting on the newest episode of Impractical Jokers.

This week’s challenge sees Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano pose as background actors in a fake commercial, and the three compete to see who’s the better participant in a focus group.

All Elite Wrestling’s resident legend joins the fun at the end of the night with an icy list of tasks for the loser, as seen in the above exclusive sneak peek clip. Sitting in a tub of ice while giving instructions to someone who has no idea how to connect a VCR to an old TV is no fun for Q… but it is for everyone else.

The AEW star and leader of the “Jericho Appreciation Society” is no stranger to truTV, recently participating in an episode of Fast Foodies. The Jokers themselves are known to be big pro wrestling fans, making appearances at a number of shows. Sal also appeared on an episode of Straight Up Steve Austin, and Q and Sal had interactions with the very evil Danhausen.

Watch the clip above and keep tuning into the hidden camera series, which is currently in its milestone 10th season.

Impractical Jokers, Thursday, July 7, 10/9c, truTV