James Corden takes The Late Late Show back to his London homeland for the first time since 2019. Also from the UK: the third and final season of the domestic/legal drama The Split. Ken Burns produces a two-part documentary about mental illness among the young. Celebrities head to College Hill to be schooled alongside actual Texas Southern University students.

The Late Late Show With James Corden

12:35am/11:35c

The jovial late-night host makes his fourth trek back to his native roots in England, where some of the Late Late Show’s most memorable moments have occurred-especially his 2018 sojourn through Liverpool with Sir Paul McCartney. It’s the show’s first trip back since 2019, thanks to pandemic restrictions. So Corden, who’s entering his final year as host, will want to make the most of his four nights (through Thursday) at Freemasons’ Hall in Central London. Guests lined up include President Joe Biden, Ed Sheeran, Vin Diesel, Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

Ludovic Robert/ SundanceTV/BBC Worldwide

The Split

Season Premiere 11/10c

The British drama set at a family law firm specializing in divorce enters its third and final season with Hannah (Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker) navigating her own split from husband Nathan (Stephan Mangan). What starts as an amicable separation soon gets messy when it becomes clear that Nathan has already moved on with another mate.

Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

Ken Burns is executive producer of a documentary by colleagues Eric and Christopher Ewers that takes a very personal approach to the growing health crisis among youths living with mental illness. The two-part film (concluding Tuesday) features first-person accounts from 21 young people with diverse backgrounds, including a Native American whose sense of isolation has led to thoughts of suicide and a transgender teen who turns to substance abuse. The special offers insights from parents, teachers and healthcare providers.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition

Series Premiere

In a reimagined version of the reality show, celebrities join students at the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Texas Southern University to see if they still have what it takes to be schooled. Among those signing up for a specialty certificate program, which involves internships and extra-credit projects: Nene Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love and Slim Thug.

