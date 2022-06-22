Covid-Stricken ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Regrets Not Wearing a Mask (VIDEO)

Current Jeopardy! host and Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik has tested positive for COVID-19, describing her symptoms as “very, very exhausting.”

Bialik revealed her diagnosis on Instagram on Monday, June 20, posting a video on the account for her Bialik Breakdown podcast. “I have COVID, and it’s no joke over here,” she said at the start of the video. She went on to describe the symptoms, saying, “The exhaustion is very special. I had mononucleosis in college, and the exhaustion hits like that, where you cannot be awake. You can try to be awake, but all of a sudden, you need to sleep.”

The Big Bang Theory alum added that she is “feeling a whole bunch of regret that I ever took my mask off, ever, in the world, like even outside… I’m just putting this out there: I’m feeling a lot of fear. Like why did I ever go out? Why did I think that anything was fine, ever?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bialik Breakdown (@bialikbreakdown)

In a follow-up video, Bialik confirmed that she is vaccinated, stating, “I do have COVID as a person who is vaccinated and boosted. No one said you wouldn’t get COVID if you’re vaccinated and boosted.”

There were previous questions over Bialik’s stance on vaccinations stemming from her 2012 parenting book, Beyond the Sling, where she wrote, “We made an informed decision not to vaccinate our children.” She continued, “This is a very personal decision that should be made only after sufficient research, which today is within reach of every parent who seeks to learn about their child’s health regardless of their medical knowledge or educational status.”

However, earlier this month, Bialik clarified her position, telling the Daily Beast, “I never said to not get vaccinated. I absolutely believe vaccines work and have always said that.”

In her latest video, Bialik says she is “feeling a little bit better… still some congestion. A little less exhausted yesterday, which was a nice treat to not have to sleep as much as I felt like sleeping.”

Many fans sent their well wishes to Bialik via social media.

I hope you get better @missmayim! You’re one of my favorite actresses ever! Your character Amy in Big Bang Theory is the best female fictional character ever made for TV! She means so much to me! I really love your performance. Get better! — Matias (@Matias44986891) June 20, 2022

I hope you make a swift and speedy recovery ❤️ — pruna (@setyncss) June 20, 2022

Well, dayam, MB! Make sure you stay in touch with your Primary Care Physician! I know you’re a PhD & all, but make sure you follow Dr’s orders! Get well. Love you on Jeopardy! — J Herritage Brown (@HerritageJ) June 20, 2022

Take care of yourself, and get some rest. Hope you get well soon. PS. I only watch Jeopardy when you’re hosting. 😊 — ClintFaircloth (@ClintFaircloth) June 20, 2022

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings