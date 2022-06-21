Ethan Hawke’s Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward Docuseries Sets Premiere Date

HBO Max’s new documentary is putting the spotlight on Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

The streaming service has announced that it will debut all six parts of the Max Original documentary, The Last Movie Stars, on Thursday, July 21. The documentary, from CNN Films and HBO Max, explores Newman and Woodward’s romance, family, careers, and causes. Martin Scorsese serves as executive producer, with Ethan Hawke directing.

Central to the documentary is a project that had been abandoned and Newman commissioned from his friend and screenwriter, Steward Stern. For Newman, Stern interviewed close friends, family, and artistic collaborators including Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal, Jacqueline Witte, and Woodward for a planned memoir. Stern also spoke with Newman about his youth, his first marriage with Witte, his romance and life with Woodward, his personal demons, and the loss of his son, Scott.

For the documentary, which includes archival interviews with Woodward and Newman, Hawke had actors including Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney, and Sam Rockwell voice segments of the original transcribed interviews. Hawke spoke with Newman’s daughters for insight into their parents and with Sally Field and Scorsese to explore what made Woodward and Newman’s careers and relationship so inspiring.

“It’s an honor to get to share Joanne and Paul’s inspiring life and love story with audiences this summer. I’m especially thrilled that a project we’ve poured so much heart and soul into now has its home at HBO Max, a platform known for celebrating and championing the documentary artform,” Hawke said in a statement.

Joining Scorsese as executive producers are Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, and Courtney Sexton, senior vice president for CNN Films. Mario Andretti is a co-producer. The documentary is produced by Emily Wachtel and Lisa Long Adler of Nook House Productions, Ryan Hawke of Under the Influence Productions, and Adam Gibbs. Hamilton Leithauser is the composer for the original score.

The Last Movie Stars, Premiere, Thursday, July 21, HBO Max