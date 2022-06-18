Juneteenth on TV: ‘Sherman’s Showcase,’ ‘A Global Celebration’ & More to Watch

Juneteenth is around the corner and TV is commemorating the holiday with several special slates of programming.

From documentaries and specials to films, there’s plenty of programming to keep viewers entertained all day long. Juneteenth, celebrated June 19th, commemorates the day the last slaves were emancipated in Gavelston, Texas on June 19, 1865. Below, we’re rounding up the notable television lineups taking place this year.

CNN

On Sunday, June 19, beginning at 8/7c, CNN will broadcast its first-ever Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom. The concert special being filmed at the Hollywood Bowl is airing with the aim to inform and educate viewers on the meaning of the new federal holiday. Among the night’s lineup are performers including Chaka Khan, Khalid, Earth, Wind & Fire, Mickey Guyton, The Roots and many more. Former First Lady Michelle Obama is set to deliver taped remarks.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama makes a special appearance to commemorate Juneteenth. Hear her remarks about the historic day. Watch Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/E1LsH3yu5D — CNN (@CNN) June 17, 2022

E!

The network’s newest reality show Mathis Family Matters makes its debut on Juneteenth, as the series follows Judge Greg Mathis, his wife Linda, and their adult children, two of which move back to Los Angeles to find their way and join the rest of the family. The show kicks off with a back-to-back episode debut beginning at 9:30/8:30c on E!.

BET

The network has a few special pieces of new programming airing this day starting with The Power of Juneteenth at 12:30/11:30 c, a half-hour special hosted by CBS New anchor Michelle Miller. The program will feature compelling segments highlighting music, history, and the powerful cultural significance of the Juneteenth holiday. Meanwhile, at 1/12c, The Recipe will air a special episode The Recipe: Juneteenth Edition in which celebrity personalities will enjoy would food BBQ along with some live soul music.

The network is also making way for a back-to-back movie showcase featuring BlockParty and Harriet beginning at 5:30/4:30c. Don’t miss these special presentations as they commemorate Juneteenth.

The CW

The CW is commemorating Juneteenth by airing The Black Pack: Excellence, a new special featuring Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo, and Eric Bellinger. Celebrating Black excellence and culture within a blend of musical and dance performances, the event features a star-studded roster of guests including Tank and Jordin Sparks among others. Diggs, Ne-Yo, and Bellinger will also pay tribute to the iconic Sammy Davis Jr. with a Black Pack performance featuring an all-new Juneteenth anthem. The special will air at 8/7c on the network.

The special will be followed up with another piece of event programming with Brandon Leake: A Family Affair. This special airing at 9/8c follows America’s Got Talent winner Brandon Leake as he shares eight original spoken word poems, offering viewers an intimate look into his life in Stockton, California. Viewers will also meet the people who have inspired his poetry.

IFC

Along with announcing that Sherman’s Showcase Season 2 would arrive this fall, IFC also announced it will air a Season 1 marathon to celebrate Juneteenth. Beginning at 6 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 19, viewers can tune into IFC for a full run of Sherman’s Showcase Season 1 which concludes at 10:30 a.m. ET.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Smithsonian Channel

Beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, viewers can tune into the Smithsonian Channel for a whole roster of special programming which includes Civil War 360: Fight for Freedom, One Thousand Years of Slavery, Escape to the Great Dismal Swamp, and The Green Book: Guide to Freedom.

Bounce TV

Originally held on April 23, 2022, the 30th Annual Bounce Trumpet Awards will air on Bounce TV Sunday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The even recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans and those who have succeeded against great odds, inspiring the success of others along the way.

Story Television Network

The Story Television Network is commemorating Juneteenth with a marathon of Biography episodes beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The lineup is part of the Story Television Presents: Elevating Black Voices programming slate. Among the individuals being highlighted in these episodes are Frederick Douglas, Thurgood Marshall, Barack Obama, Jackie Robinson, Tiger Woods, and many more.

ART HOUSE on Ovation TV

Ovation TV‘s Ovation Now App is the perfect place to find specially curated content this Juneteenth as the ART HOUSE section of the service adds several relevant titles to its library for the holiday. Among the varied selection is Beyonce & Jay-Z: Power Love, Celebrity Conversations, The Color of Medicine, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Enough Is Enough, Echoes ‘Cross the Tracks, Eddie Murphy: Laugh ‘Til It Hurts, Everybody Loves Chris Rock, and many more.