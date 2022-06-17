Watergate Anniversary, Starry Streaming Movies, Amber Is Heard on ‘Dateline’

On the 50th anniversary of the infamous Watergate break-in, CBS airs a two-hour news retrospective, the History Channel repeats its six-hour deep dive from 2018, and Netflix remembers whistleblower Martha Mitchell, the recent subject of the Starz docudrama Gaslit. New streaming movies showcase star turns by Emma Thompson, Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Chris Hemsworth. Dateline NBC airs Savannah Guthrie’s interview with Amber Heard, which the network has been promoting all week.

Watergate: High Crimes in the White House

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

Maybe 50 years from now, there will be documentaries about the Jan. 6 insurrection and the impact of the current hearings. For now, TV is remembering the greatest political scandal of the last century, which brought down a presidency. On the 50th anniversary of the actual Watergate break-in, CBS News digs into its archives, as legendary anchor Walter Cronkite and other correspondents report on the conspiracy, the cover-up and the hearings. 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl, who covered the break-in, sits with All the President’s Men journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein to analyze the historic events from today’s politically fraught perspective. Seeking a deeper dive? Look out for Watergate (6 pm/5c, History Channel): History repeats its six-hour documentary from Oscar-winning director Charles Ferguson that first aired in 2018. Woodward and Bernstein are again featured, along with newsmakers John Dean, Daniel Ellsberg, William Ruckelshaus and the late Sen. John McCain.

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Documentary Premiere

If you were intrigued by Julia Roberts’ moving portrayal on the Starz docudrama Gaslit of the colorful whistleblower and wife of the former Attorney General to President Richard Nixon, here’s a chance to hear from the genuine article. A documentary short reveals the shock waves caused by the woman who cried foul on the corruption within an administration hell-bent on silencing her.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Movie Premiere

Emma Thompson bares all, quite literally, in a two-hander character study of sex and intimacy. She’s Nancy Stokes, a widowed retired schoolteacher who knows she still has something to learn about sexual gratification and hires charming sex worker Leo (Peaky Blinders’ Daryl McCormick) to be her guide. This not-quite rom-com movie dramatizes their memorable encounter.

Jerry & Marge Go Large

Movie Premiere

Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening personify charm in a schmaltzy fact-based movie imbued with the spirit of Frank Capra. Think It’s a Wonderful Lottery as the retired Michigan couple cash in on a flaw in an out-of-state lottery, sharing the winnings with their struggling hometown. Except for Rainn Wilson, who scores as the convenience store worker who watches them in action, the rest of the overqualified cast doesn’t get to do much more than cheer Jerry and Marge on. So, though, might you.

Spiderhead

Movie Premiere

From Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski comes an unorthodox prison movie starring Marvel fave Chris Hemsworth as a Jekyll-Hyde styled scientist who uses his penitentiary’s inmates as guinea pigs for mind-altering drug experimentation. When two of his subjects (The Offer’s Miles Teller and Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett) form a bond, things take a turn in the psychological dramedy based on George Saunders’ New Yorker short story.

Dateline NBC

Special 9/8c

If you haven’t heard enough from Amber Heard in the wake of the sordid defamation trial involving her ex, Johnny Depp, Dateline provides a fuller version of Savannah Guthrie’s headline-making interview that NBC has been excerpting all week. Maybe now we can all move on?

