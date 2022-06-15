Paul Reiser Joins ‘The Boys’ as Fan-Favorite Comic Character The Legend

The Boys is adding a living legend to its all-star lineup as Paul Reiser joins the megahit series in a guest-starring role.

The actor who is also currently appearing in Netflix‘s Stranger Things is heading to Prime Video to take on the role of The Legend, a fan-favorite character from The Boys original comic book series. Reiser’s character will be introduced in the fifth episode of The Boys’ ongoing third season, “The Last Time To Look on This World of Lies,” airing Friday, June 17.

Reiser is just the latest big name to enter the wild world of Supes and vigilantes as Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles recently made his highly-anticipated debut as the original Supe, Soldier Boy. In the comics, The Legend is a character who knows a lot about Supes and will only talk to Butcher.

Considering this, could he be useful in Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) ongoing scorched-earth duel against Vought’s poster boy Homelander (Antony Starr)? Only time will tell whether the show will take this direction or not.

Best known for Mad About You, Paul Reiser’s role on The Boys is just the latest in a string of successful appearances. The actor was recently nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his work in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, and he’s still working with the streamer to play Doctor Owens in Stranger Things.

Season 3 of The Boys debuted June 3 and continues to drop one new episode each Friday through July 8. The show follows the titular vigilante group who are determined to keep the world’s misbehaving Supes in line. Don’t miss Reiser’s appearance as The Legend in Season 3 on Prime Video and stay tuned for more wild shenanigans as The Boys continues.

The Boys, Season 3, New Episodes, Fridays, Prime Video