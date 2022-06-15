U.S. Open Golf 2022 TV & Streaming Schedule on NBC Sports

The 122nd U.S. Open Championship tees off Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the year’s third major tournament.

Defending champion Jon Rahm (pictured) faces top contenders in Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, and world No. 1 and current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

The controversy surrounding the LIV Golf Invitational Series — the new pro golf tour financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — remains a top story surrounding the U.S. Open. Since the U.S. Open is a USGA event, players suspended by the PGA Tour can still participate.

Phil Mickelson, who has been one of the most outspoken supporters of LIV Golf, will play in this week’s tournament after skipping the Masters and the PGA Championship.

After an incredible comeback at this year’s Masters, Tiger Woods will not play in the U.S. Open and will instead focus on preparing for next month’s Open Championship in Scotland.

NBC, USA Network and Peacock combine to televise all four rounds of the tournament live, with Golf Channel providing daily live pre- and post-event coverage on GOLF Central Live From the U.S. Open.

In total, NBC Sports will provide more than 45 hours of live championship coverage Thursday-Sunday, and more than 100 hours of featured groups and featured holes streaming coverage.

Mike Tirico hosts the broadcast and provides play-by-play with rotating announcers Dan Hicks, Terry Gannon and Steve Sands. Analysts are Paul Azinger, Justin Leonard, Nick Faldo and Notah Begay III.

U.S. Open Championship 2022 TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central

Thursday, June 16

First Round

6:45a/5:45a c, Peacock

9:30a/8:30a c, USA Network

2/1c, NBC/Peacock

5/4c, USA Network

7/6c, Peacock

Friday, June 17

Second Round

6:45a/5:45a c, Peacock

9:30a/8:30a c, USA Network

4/3c, NBC/Peacock

7/6c, Peacock

Saturday, June 18

Third Round

10a/9a c, Peacock

noon/11a c, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 19

Final Round

9a/8a c, Peacock

10a/9a c, USA Network

noon/11a c, NBC/Peacock