Jeff Hardy Suspended by AEW After DUI Arrest

Pro-wrestling legend and current All Elite Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been suspended without pay following a DUI charge in Volusia County, Florida, on Monday night.

According to the arrest report (via People), Hardy was also charged with driving on a suspended license and violating a restriction that required him to have a DUI interlock device in his vehicle. It is the former WWE champion’s third DUI arrest in the past 10 years, which is a third-degree felony that could lead to jail time. Hardy was released on a $3,500 bond on Tuesday, June 14.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan released a statement on Tuesday addressing the situation: “We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon,” Khan tweeted. “AEW does not condone Jeff’s alleged behavior. We’ve made it clear to Jeff that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving.”

The statement continued, “In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.”

Hardy made his debut for AEW on March 9 on an episode of Dynamite, the company’s weekly television program on TBS. He was released by WWE in late 2021 under controversial circumstances; Hardy walked into the crowd during a December 4 live event match, leading to WWE officials believing he was under the influence. Hardy denied the allegations and refused to enter rehab; WWE let him go five days later.

The high-flying performer, known for his death-defying moves, was scheduled to team with his brother Matt on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a Tag Team Championship match — the Hardy brothers have since been pulled from the contest.

“It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday,” Matt tweeted. “Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time.”

