‘4400’ Alum Kausar Mohammed Joins ‘The Flash’ as Fast Track (VIDEO)

Kausar Mohammed, the actress who played Soraya in the sci-fi drama 4400, has joined The CW‘s superhero series The Flash in a recurring role.

Mohammed made her first appearance in the Wednesday, June 8 episode, portraying Dr. Meena Dhawan (aka Fast Track). Described as a titan in the scientific community, Dhawan deftly balances a hunger for groundbreaking scientific experimentation with a strong moral compass. This leads to her discovering a way to gift the power of super-speed to all humankind.

This discovery sets Dhawan on a new and unexpected journey as she transforms into Central City’s latest exciting speedster, Fast Track, forming a heroic partnership with The Flash (Grant Gustin).

Mohammed is an actress, comedian, and writer, who is best known for her roles in East of La Brea, What Men Want, Little, and most recently, The CW’s short-lived drama 4400. She also voices Yasmina ‘Yaz’ Fadoula in Netflix’s animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.

Dhawan isn’t the only new speedster on the scene, as a promo for next week’s episode revealed that Arrowverse alum Matt Letscher will return as some version of Eobard Thawne. Letscher was last seen during the final season of Legends of Tomorrow, where he appeared to be stuck in 1914 after the Time Wraiths had stripped him of his powers.

Season 8 is set to conclude on June 29, 2022, and a ninth season has already been renewed. The series was developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns and based on characters from DC Comics.

The Flash, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW