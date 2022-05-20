‘Baymax!’ Trailer: Lovable Robot Returns in Disney+ Animated Series

Baymax is back! Disney+ debuted the Baymax! trailer on Friday, May 20. And it’s filled with funny Baymax one-liners delivered in the bot’s lovable monotone voice. The Disney+ original series debuts June 29.

In Baymax!, Big Hero 6 characters Baymax, Hiro, and Cass return to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the “Affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others.”

“I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks,” said series creator Don Hall, who helmed 2014’s Oscar-winning film Big Hero 6. “In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone — and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he’s identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role.”

Check out Disney+’s Baymax! trailer, below.

Scott Adsit voices the beloved, bouncy robot once more, with cast mates Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson, and Jaboukie Young-White. Baymax! Season 1 is six episodes long and features the robot hilariously trying to help anyone and everyone, including a frisky, reluctant cat.

Baymax! is produced by Roy Conli and Bradford Simonsen. The episodes are directed by Dean Wellins (Eps. 1, 2, 6), Lissa Treiman (Ep. 3), Dan Abraham (Ep. 4), and Mark Kennedy (Ep. 5). Cirocco Dunlap serves as screenwriter.

The new animated series is the second Big Hero 6 spinoff. The first was a Big Hero 6 animated series on Disney Channel. Adsit, Potter, and Rudolph were all part of the original movie and Disney Channel spinoff, and they now return for the newest series. The movie also starred Genesis Rodriguez, Jamie Chung, Daniel Henney, Damon Wayans Jr., Alan Tudyk, James Cromwell, Katie Lowes, and more.

Baymax!, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 29, Disney+