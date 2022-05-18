‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ & ‘Ninja Kamui’ Ordered to Series by Adult Swim

Adult Swim is expanding the anime multiverse, with new series orders for Rick and Morty: The Anime and Ninja Kamui. Both series are in production and will premiere on Adult Swim and HBO Max.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is a 10-episode adventure based on the Emmy-award-winning adult animation series and will include themes and events adapted from that series. It comes from director Takashi Sano, who previously directed two anime shorts, Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion,” Sano explained in a statement. “It’s such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!” The series is from Telecom Animation Film.

Ninja Kamui is described as a futuristic action/adventure anime and comes from director Sunghoo Park. It “follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin — a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code,” according to the logline.

“Rising from his seeming ‘death,’ Joe will re-emerge as his former self — Ninja Kamui — to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him.” It features character designs by Takeshi Okazaki and is produced by E&H Production and Sola Entertainment.

Said Park, “This is a story I’ve always wanted to tell. Transgression and punishment of a ninja who loses everything and goes out for revenge, and what lies at the end of his road. I am very excited about this new project and hope fans will be too.”

“Toonami helped introduce anime to a U.S. audience 25 years ago, and is creating new, dynamic originals for the next generation of anime fans,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a statement. “These two series build on the legacy of those recent originals such as Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Shenmue the Animation, with Uzumaki and Housing Complex C, premiering later this year.”