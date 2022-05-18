Armie Hammer Subject of New ID and Discovery+ True Crime Special

The actor Armie Hammer and his family will be the subject of a new true crime special from ID and Discovery+, who announced an extensive slate of true crime content on Wednesday.

According to Variety, the special, which has the working title House of Hammer, will examine different scandals throughout five generations of Hammer’s family. Using “a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members,” the special will investigate “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”

In 2021, Hammer was accused of sexual abuse and cannibalistic fetishism, including allegations of physical and emotional abuse. While Hammer has denied the allegations, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that he is the subject of a sexual assault investigation. Following the accusations, Hammer abandoned several film projects and was dropped by his acting agency and publicist.

Other upcoming ID and Discovery true crime specials include Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?, which looks at the 1996 conviction of Joseph and Erik Menendez for the murders of their parents and whether it may actually be the story of two abuse victims. There will also be an episode focused on the murders of Biggie and Tupac, with new interviews and insight about the shootings of both rappers.

Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal will examine the story of the 34-year-old teacher who was convicted of raping her 12-year-old student Vili Fualauu, who she later had children with and married. While The Killer Nanny will take a deeper look at the evidence from the murder trial of British au pair Louise Woodward.

Finally, Gabby Petito: An ID Murder Mystery, will explore Petito’s disappearance and death by looking at her relationship with Brian Laundrie, her fiancé who killed her.

Other new series and reboots at ID and Dicovery+ include Disappeared, Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?, Wild Wicked West (working title), and Murderer Next Door.

The specials kick off in August.