‘Fear The Walking Dead’: A Very Big Departure…? (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 episode 13, “The Raft.”]

Not a whole lot happens in “The Raft” up until the final few minutes, when everything happens all at once.

The majority of the episode revolves around Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) trying to keep baby Mo from Strand’s (Colman Domingo) rangers while Morgan (Lennie James), who they conveniently meet on the road, tries to get rid of all the walkers in Strand’s moat. Yep — they all started following him after he left the tower. Dorie Sr.’s (Keith Carradine) noble sacrifice didn’t mean much in the end, and Morgan definitely could’ve stabbed him or something so he didn’t have an excruciatingly painful death. Bummer.

The episode begins with Sherry opening up a raft on a mysterious beach, so viewers are led to think she was gearing up to flee. That belief is reinforced by her pointedly avoiding talking about where she was and what she was doing when Dwight asks. But when Dwight discovers maps in her bags, he knows she’s thinking about leaving. She says it wasn’t for her… she wants him to leave on the raft because she’s worried the conflict with Strand will “turn him into the person he doesn’t want to be” again.

After running into Morgan and being entrusted with baby Mo, Dwight and Sherry run into some rangers — Wes (Colby Hollman) is leading them — and they have to fight their way out. They do, but they’re still being pursued, so they stay running. Oh, and bonus complication: Nobody can go back to the sub for safety, because it’s suddenly leaking radiation. As they keep going, Sherry admits she’s being so prickly about the war and the consequences of it on Dwight because… drumroll, please… she’s pregnant. Or, at least she thinks she is.

While all of this is going on, Morgan’s working on leading the walkers away from Strand, while Strand’s rangers try to get them from him. He runs into Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) on the way and says they have to attack the tower that night, while the walkers are gone. but there’s a problem: Remember the crater Arno had that was filled with walkers? Someone led those walkers away, and now there’s a ramp there, and they can’t put the walkers in there or they’ll just climb back out. Where are they going to store hundreds and hundreds of the undead? In Alicia’s (former) bunker, that’s where!

Dwight and Sherry stumble on a chair from the bunker as they’re trying to keep away from the rangers, and they realize they can lead the walkers into the bunker and get out through the tunnels. So that’s exactly what they do — Morgan and Alicia lead the walkers into the bunker, Dwight and Sherry get out through the tunnels, and the rangers who were following them all die except for Wes, who seems destined for a grisly end next episode. Sherry and Dwight also looked at the pregnancy test Sherry took and determined she is, indeed, pregnant, which seems like it’ll end up dooming one of them.

After their successful mission, Morgan comes to the conclusion that he has to do what Grace (Karen David) told him to do. He has to take Mo and get her as far away from there as he can. Sherry says she knows what can help, and she takes him, and the whole rest of the fighting forces, to the beach to see Morgan off. After some encouraging words to Alicia, he paddles off into the radioactive sunset — permanently? Temporarily? We don’t know — and Alicia starts to guide their forces toward the tower.

Other Observations

I have a feeling that either Dwight or Sherry won’t be making it out of Season 7, based solely on the fact that pregnancy is a deadly curse for couples on these shows.

I also have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll see of Morgan, given that the season finale episode description mentions him… and a “new ally” that might be Madison. (I am going to be so bummed if we have to wait until the finale to see her, though.)

This episode was … fine. I found June and John Jr. a more compelling Fear couple than Dwight and Sherry, who I wish would stop arguing and calling each other by their nicknames constantly. I also wish Mo wasn’t crying in the background of so many scenes — TWD didn’t do that with Judith.

Alicia leads, at last! With Morgan gone, it’ll be exciting to see her handle things in her own way. This is exactly what many fans had been calling for, and it’ll be interesting to see how it all shapes up.

Rating: 2.5/5. An okay episode that’s undoubtedly meant to set up larger, more intense storylines in 7×14 and for the rest of the season.

Fear The Walking Dead, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC