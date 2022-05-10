‘The Resident’ Cast Introduces Andrew McCarthy’s Dr. Ian Sullivan (VIDEO)

At the end of the last episode of The Resident, Dr. Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) wasn’t exactly jumping for joy when she heard her father, Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy), was at Chastain — and he was there to donate blood to save her life! But their relationship is complicated, and that’s one aspect that TV Insider’s exclusive featurette with McCarthy, Matt Czuchry (who plays Dr. Conrad Hawkins), and Ronayne addresses.

“Ian is a wildly talented, wildly arrogant, yet oh so charming pediatric surgeon,” McCarthy says. “He’s a great guy. His patients love him. His family maybe less so.” Clips from the series prove each point, with Cade even telling her father, “don’t get me wrong, I’m loving the attention, but who are you again?”

To say “their relationship is complicated,” as Ronayne puts it, is an understatement. “When you get two people who are that way, and they butt heads and they happen to be family, it’s a rocky Thanksgiving,” according to McCarthy.

The thing is, Cade doesn’t expect Ian to stick around for too long, but Conrad’s not going to let him leave “before I have a word with him.” Czuchry points out that his character “has a unique perspective on relationships with fathers.” Watch the video above for more from the stars as well as clips of Ian with Cade and Conrad.

It’s the May 10 episode, “The Proof Is in the Pudding,” that will truly introduce Dr. Ian Sullivan to the rest of Chastain and viewers. He flew in from Seattle at the end of “Risk” after Cade was shot; he’s the only match to her rare blood type, and the units she had stored had frozen and became unusable.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox