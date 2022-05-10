FX Developing Television Series Adaptation of ‘Never Let Me Go’

Kazuo Ishiguro’s dystopian sci-fi novel Never Let Me Go is being adapted into a television series at FX, as first reported by Deadline.

Previously adapted into a 2010 film starring Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield, and Keira Knightley, the story follows Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy, former students at Hailsham, an exclusive boarding school secluded in the English countryside. This mysterious school is still on Kathy’s mind years later, and when Ruth and Tommy re-enter her life, she begins to look back at their shared past and understand what it is that makes them special.

The Nevers writer Melissa Iqbal is behind the project, which comes from DNA Films, which also produced the feature film version, and Searchlight TV, which distributed the movie. Iqbal will serve as executive producer on the series alongside Allon Reich and Andrew MacDonald.

Mark Romanek (One Hour Photo) directed the 2010 movie from a screenplay by Alex Garland (28 Days Later). The film was met with generally positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for the performances of Mulligan, Garfield, and Knightley. Mulligan won a British Independent Film Award for her portrayal of Kathy.

There is no word yet on casting for the upcoming FX adaptation.

Ishiguro’s novel was first published in 2005 and was shortlisted for the 2005 Booker Prize, as well as the 2006 Arthur C. Clarke Award and the 2005 National Book Critics Circle Award. In addition, Time magazine named it the best novel of 2005.

Two other adaptations of the novel have been made in Japan, including a 2014 stage adaptation called Watashi wo Hanasanaide, and a 2016 television drama of the same name, starring Haruka Ayase and Haruma Miura.

