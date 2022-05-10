Mother’s Day on ‘This Is Us,’ Father’s Day on ‘Resident,’ Hawaii’s Surfing Master, ‘Naomi’ Finale

The “Big Three” siblings of This Is Us convene a family meeting to decide how to care for their mother, Rebecca, in her twilight years. Andrew McCarthy scrubs up as Cade’s dad on The Resident. PBS’s American Masters salutes Hawaiian surfing legend Duke Kahanamoku in a new documentary. The CW’s Naomi wraps its first season with back-to-back episodes.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us

9/8c

After last week’s episode revealed the full arc of Miguel’s (Jon Huertas) life, the time has now come for the “Big Three” siblings to have a serious conversation about how to make a plan to care for their beloved mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in her waning, dementia-wracked twilight. These are painful conversations, bringing up long-buried resentments and insecurities among the siblings, especially Kate (Chrissy Metz), who often felt like a loser next to her accomplished brothers. Her new husband Phillip (Chris Geere) would love to be there for her, but Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) has been around the Pearsons long enough to know, “We can’t help those three. Nothing can.”

Nathan Bolster/FOX

The Resident

8/7c

Former Brat Packer-turned-director Andrew McCarthy steps up as Cade’s (Kaley Ronayne) dad, Dr. Ian Sullivan, when he scrubs in to assist in a surgery involving a young boy whose rare disease has rendered his bones to be dangerously fragile. But this leaves Cade recovering from her gunshot crisis all on her own.

Waterman

Surf’s up on American Masters for an enthralling documentary profile of surfing and swimming legend Duke Kahanamoku (1890-1968). If you’ve never heard of him, you’ve probably never visited Hawaii, where tributes to the late sportsman are everywhere. Duke’s Olympics heyday as a five-time medalist was a century ago, which led to a stint in Hollywood (though his swimming rival and friend Johnny Weissmuller landed the role he coveted as Tarzan) and then as the face of Hawaii years before statehood, popularizing surfing in the U.S. and Australia with his exhibitions. An anecdote that could be its own movie recounts how in 1925, Duke used his surfboard to rescue eight fishermen from a capsized vessel off the California shore. Take that, Tarzan.

Danny Delgado/The CW

Naomi

Season Finale 8/7c

In back-to-back episodes, the first season wraps for the superpowered teen from another planet (Kaci Walfall), who’s having visions from her visit to Earth-29. She turns to her nearest and dearest to help her in an epic battle against an alien force that’s been hunting her since birth. Only then will she be able to chart her own destiny.

Inside Tuesday TV: