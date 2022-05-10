Mother’s Day on ‘This Is Us,’ Father’s Day on ‘Resident,’ Hawaii’s Surfing Master, ‘Naomi’ Finale
The “Big Three” siblings of This Is Us convene a family meeting to decide how to care for their mother, Rebecca, in her twilight years. Andrew McCarthy scrubs up as Cade’s dad on The Resident. PBS’s American Masters salutes Hawaiian surfing legend Duke Kahanamoku in a new documentary. The CW’s Naomi wraps its first season with back-to-back episodes.
This Is Us
After last week’s episode revealed the full arc of Miguel’s (Jon Huertas) life, the time has now come for the “Big Three” siblings to have a serious conversation about how to make a plan to care for their beloved mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in her waning, dementia-wracked twilight. These are painful conversations, bringing up long-buried resentments and insecurities among the siblings, especially Kate (Chrissy Metz), who often felt like a loser next to her accomplished brothers. Her new husband Phillip (Chris Geere) would love to be there for her, but Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) has been around the Pearsons long enough to know, “We can’t help those three. Nothing can.”
The Resident
Former Brat Packer-turned-director Andrew McCarthy steps up as Cade’s (Kaley Ronayne) dad, Dr. Ian Sullivan, when he scrubs in to assist in a surgery involving a young boy whose rare disease has rendered his bones to be dangerously fragile. But this leaves Cade recovering from her gunshot crisis all on her own.
Waterman
Surf’s up on American Masters for an enthralling documentary profile of surfing and swimming legend Duke Kahanamoku (1890-1968). If you’ve never heard of him, you’ve probably never visited Hawaii, where tributes to the late sportsman are everywhere. Duke’s Olympics heyday as a five-time medalist was a century ago, which led to a stint in Hollywood (though his swimming rival and friend Johnny Weissmuller landed the role he coveted as Tarzan) and then as the face of Hawaii years before statehood, popularizing surfing in the U.S. and Australia with his exhibitions. An anecdote that could be its own movie recounts how in 1925, Duke used his surfboard to rescue eight fishermen from a capsized vessel off the California shore. Take that, Tarzan.
Naomi
In back-to-back episodes, the first season wraps for the superpowered teen from another planet (Kaci Walfall), who’s having visions from her visit to Earth-29. She turns to her nearest and dearest to help her in an epic battle against an alien force that’s been hunting her since birth. Only then will she be able to chart her own destiny.
Inside Tuesday TV:
- FBI (8/7c, CBS): An emotional episode for OA (Zeeko Zaki) finds the agent still reeling from the fallout of the sarin gas incident while reflecting on the 10th anniversary of the death of an army colleague in Afghanistan. New episodes of FBI: International (9/8c) and FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c) follow.
- Mr. Mayor (8:30/7:30c, NBC): As the recall petition against Mayor Neil (Ted Danson) gains traction, Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) panics at the thought of siding with Arpi (Holly Hunter) against his boss.
- Becoming Annika (9/8c, Golf Channel): A documentary profiles women’s golf pro Annika Sorenstam’s journey from her roots in Sweden to the top of her game, culminating in her first USGA championship in 13 years at the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open.
- The Prison Breaker (9/8c and 10/9c, Investigation Discovery): Richard Lee McNair put the “art” in escape artist, inching out through air ducts, using lip balm to slip off cuffs and, most notoriously, mailing himself to freedom. This is his unbelievable but true story.
- The Chase (9/8c, ABC): Mattea Roach’s Jeopardy! streak may be over at 23 games, but another master of the game, James Holzhauer (32 games), is back as the Chaser for the first time in Season 3, taking on a hospital physician, a music journalist and a market research manager.