‘Anon Pls’: DeuxMoi TV Series From Greg Berlanti Coming to HBO Max

Viral Instagram celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi is being transformed into a TV series. Anon Pls from Berlanti Productions has been given a script-to-series order by HBO Max.

Anon Pls is based on the upcoming novel of the same name, Deadline reports. The book was written by the pseudonymous DeuxMoi with New York Times bestselling author Jessica Goodman and is set to release November 8, 2022. The drama’s episodes will be one hour each, dramatizing the book and the popular Instagram account. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce for Berlanti Productions via Berlanti Productions’ overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

The Anon Pls book centers on Cricket Lopez, “assistant to one of the most notorious celebrity stylists.” On a drunken whim, Cricket turns her style Instagram account into a celebrity gossip blog, assuming nothing will come of it. She sees it as “just a way to blow off steam after a terrible, terrible day at work where her nightmarish boss screams at her and blames her for some 18-year-old influencer’s screw-up.”

But when the “account grows overnight and, even wilder, when she starts getting gossip from fans — juicy gossip — she has to face facts: her Instagram is now famous. She is now famous,” the description continues, per HarperCollins. “Though no one knows that she is behind the account, its newfound success is affecting her real life.

“Her boss wonders why she’s disappearing on the job, her friends are increasingly irritated by her dedication to the account, and she has celebrities, investors, and journalists approaching her with bright-eyed interest. Plus, there’s a steamy new love interest who she meets through her online persona — except she has no idea if she can truly trust his motives. But as the account grows and becomes more and more famous, she has to wonder: is it — the fame, the insider access, the escape from real life — really worth losing everything she has?”

The DeuxMoi Instagram account gained a passionate following during the COVID-19 pandemic. The account shares celebrity gossip, all of the stories coming from submissions from people alleging to be close to the story. Email submissions were shared on the account’s Instagram Story and grid with many of the requests for anonymity using the label “anon pls” in subject lines. Outside of the juicier celebrity gossip, the account also shares celebrity sightings. The page has 1.5 million followers.

Anon Pls, Original Drama Series Premiere, TBA, HBO Max