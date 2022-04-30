Vanessa Bayer Loves That for You, A 1960s ‘Masterpiece’ Thriller, Watergate Break-in on ‘Gaslit,’ New Seasons for Stanley Tucci and Ziwe

Vanessa Bayer teams with fellow Saturday Night Live veteran Molly Shannon in Showtime’s queasy comedy I Love That for You. A Jewish woman infiltrates a neo-Nazi group in 1960s London in the Masterpiece drama Ridley Road. Starz’ Gaslit features a recreation of the hapless Watergate break-in. Stanley Tucci is back on CNN Searching for Italy while Ziwe continues to reinvent the late-night variety-talk show on Showtime.

Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME

I Love That for You

Series Premiere 8:30/7:30c

SUNDAY: Saturday Night Live veteran Vanessa Bayer brings her gawky gifts to a promising workplace comedy loosely based on her own experience as a survivor of childhood leukemia. Pursuing her adult dream of becoming a host on the QVC-like Special Value Network, the naïve and awkward Joanna Gold (Bayer) learns the only way to survive in the cutthroat TV world is to capitalize, however reluctantly, on her identity as “Cancer Girl.” Bayer sells the living-a-lie hook with maximum pathos, supported by fellow SNL alum Molly Shannon as the channel’s biggest star and black-ish scene stealer Jenifer Lewis as SVN’s outrageous and intimidating boss lady.

RED Production Company and MASTERPIECE

Ridley Road

Series Premiere

SUNDAY (Check local listings at pbs.org): A four-part Masterpiece limited series harks back to London in the swinging 1960s, when the nation was experiencing an unhealthy movement toward neo-Nazi fascism. Agnes O’Casey is Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish woman who leaves Manchester for the big city to follow her heart—only to be recruited as an undercover spy with platinum hair, infiltrating the anti-Semitic National Socialist Movement and capturing the fancy of its real-life leader, Colin Jordan (a chilling Rory Kinnear).

Starz

Gaslit

8/7c

SUNDAY: While Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts) and Attorney General husband John (Sean Penn) are away in California for a campaign fund-raiser, back in Washington, D.C. the Watergate break-in gets underway. It goes even more sideways than you might remember, a hapless debacle worthy of the Keystone Cops. But it’s serious business for the GOP schemers, among whose first order of business is to keep the outspoken Martha in the dark, whatever it takes.

Starz

Outlander

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The cult historical-fantasy romance ends its sixth season with surgeon Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in peril, targeted by Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) and his so-called Committee of Safety—in reality a criminal gang—who’ve come to arrest her for murder. Surely, Jamie (Sam Heughan) will have something to say about that!

Murray Close/SHOWTIME

The First Lady

9/8c

SUNDAY: The political drama takes a step back in time to reveal the path to the White House for Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis)—and, of course, their ambitious husbands. Flashbacks reveal who they were before the glare of the spotlight formed their public identity.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The second season’s premiere was delayed by breaking news from Ukraine. And while there’s no guarantee that won’t happen again because of the fractious state of global affairs, Stanley Tucci’s sumptuous travelogue through the culture and cuisine of Italy is a reminder of the world’s many wonders. The new season begins in picturesque Venice, where the celebrated actor savors black ink risotto with cuttlefish from the Rialto fish market as he explores the city’s rich trading history. Italy is paired on Sundays with the new Nomad with Carlton McCoy (10/9c), following the master sommelier on a journey to explore the intersection of food, drink, music, art and culture in hotspots around the world, starting in Paris.

Merrick Morton/HBO

Barry

10/9c

SUNDAY: Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is now Barry’s (Bill Hader) prisoner, locked in his trunk. Little does he know that for Barry, this is a mission of mercy and career redemption, though not without a few snags, including Gene’s toxic reputation throughout Hollywood. One of my favorite moments of the new season: A casting director gets a look at Barry, who’s not even auditioning, and surmises: “I like your intensity. You kind of have a not-present Joaquin Phoenix thing going.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Ziwe

Season Premiere 11/10c

SUNDAY: The boldly satirical late-night talk-variety show returns for a second season, with the glamorous and opinionated Ziwe welcoming Charlamagne Tha God for a conversation about the controversy over so-called critical race theory. She then stages a mock PTA meeting with parents opposing CRT. Expect fireworks.

Inside Weekend TV: