‘Pachinko’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

As Pachinko Season 1 comes to a close Friday, April 29, Apple TV+ has green-lit Pachinko Season 2. The acclaimed series is developed by Soo Hugh from Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Pachinko documents the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Beginning in early 1900s South Korea, Pachinko is told through the eyes of its remarkable matriarch, Sunja (Yuh-jung Youn), who triumphs against all odds.

“Epic in scope and intimate in tone, Pachinko tells an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning,” the Season 2 logline teases. Season 2 will continue the captivating multigenerational story told across three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English.”

Hugh will continue with the lauded series in Season 2 as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

“Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” Hugh said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It’s an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

Pachinko stars Academy Award-winning actress Youn as older Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Eunchae Jung as young Kyunghee, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Soji Arai as Mozasu, and Yuna as young Sunja.

The series is executive produced by Kogonada and Justin Chon, who both directed four episodes each in Pachinko Season 1. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res, the studio behind the series. Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures, and Richard Middleton also executive produces. David Kim and Sebastian Lee co-executive produce.

Hugh and Kang-Lowe will next develop The White Darkness limited series for Apple TV+, starring Tom Hiddleston.

