The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On shocked audiences with its very premise, let alone with what went down in Season 1. But the Netflix reality dating show’s debut season — which released Episodes 1-8 on April 6 and Episodes 9 and 10 on April 13 — was packed with its own dramatic twists, proving nothing about this series was predictable.

From the two proposals in Episode 3 all the way to Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger’s baby news in the reunion, suffice it to say we’re clamoring for behind-the-scenes intel. Luckily for us, The Ultimatum’s Shanique Brown and Randall Griffin obliged. In a previous chat with TV Insider, Shanique and Randall (who are still together, but not engaged) confirmed there were no therapists involved in the show (a mistake, they both agreed!), said there were basically no rules for the participants, and revealed there were tons of deleted scenes where hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey spent alone time with each couple.

Here, Shanique and Randall answer the rest of our burning questions about The Ultimatum Season 1, spilling the tea on their opinions of some of the other couples. For starters, Shanique seems to be the only person who wasn’t surprised that the trial couples hooked up.

Was there anything that shocked you while watching the season back?

Shanique Brown: Yeah! I knew everyone was dating. Any human being, if you’re spending that much time with someone, I feel like it’s natural that you’re going to care about and like that person to a certain extent. Even in April and Colby’s case, they didn’t pick each other, but they ended up finding their rhythm in their relationship. I knew that was going to happen, but I think I was surprised to see how much of a connection people had.

Obviously, watching Randall and Madlyn was like, ‘Oh my god, you guys actually like each other?’ And then, there’s Rae and Jake, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys look like you’re pretty in love over there.’ It was definitely interesting watching it back and really seeing the dynamics of everyone’s trial relationship.

we’re here for Shanique and Randall’s journey👏 pic.twitter.com/CBBT2DvNUt — The Ultimatum (@TheUltimatum) April 16, 2022

“You guys actually like each other?” is what I thought very frequently while watching Madlyn and Colby. The entire season, I was thinking, “They’re breaking up. They have to break up. They fundamentally don’t like each other!” Especially when she said she wouldn’t respect herself if she stayed with him. I was like, “Great! Walk away!” And then, they got married, and then the baby news in the reunion.

Shanique: [Laughs] We were all shocked, too, when we found out [about Madlyn’s pregnancy]. And hopefully, they do/will, but I think taking a step back and focusing on their family will be great for them.

I know what you mean when you say, ‘You guys actually like each other?’ But knowing them outside of filming, they actually seem to be really in love. She seems like she’s really, really happy. So I’m happy for them.

Did you learn anything else in The Ultimatum Season 1 reunion that surprised you?

Shanique: I think I knew too much going into the reunion. I knew a lot of what was happening and being talked about. I didn’t know a lot about Alexis and Hunter’s growth in that time because they moved to L.A. [after the show]. I was really happy for Nate and Lauren, too, having hung out with them behind-the-scenes in Austin quite a bit.

I think Lauren took the right approach trying to get some therapy outside of the show and afterward. So [their updates] were surprising, but also made me happy for them.

Let’s talk about The Ultimatum Episode 3: Nate totally copied Hunter, right?

Shanique: Yeah, he copied him.

Randall Griffin: In my head, I saw that he was having a good connection with Shanique prior to the choice night, so in my mind, I thought, Nate’s gonna choose Shanique. And I also thought Shanique was gonna choose Nate just based on what I was seeing. Once that whole night happened, everything flipped.

Are kids in the picture for Lauren and Nate? Find out on #TheUltimatum Reunion, NOW STREAMING!✨ pic.twitter.com/xp4O0uSeYW — The Ultimatum (@TheUltimatum) April 13, 2022

Colby was clearly attracted to and was trying to choose Lauren, but once Nate got up and did his proposal, I was like, oh, the reason why he’s doing it is because of Colby. He doesn’t want her to be paired with Colby.

At that time, it really was a disservice to Lauren, who wanted to go through the experience. Because they had a real ultimatum, like she didn’t want to have kids. Out of all the people, I think they had the realest [issue].

Shanique: That was a really serious topic. If you’re someone who does really want that and for your partner to be like, ‘I’m just not there,’ that was a tough one. At the time, I was just like, ‘OK, that’s strange.’

I always joke about this, but when [Nate] got up, I started freaking out because I was sitting right next to Lauren. I literally put my head down because I didn’t know what was about to happen. Because we didn’t know if once you pick somebody, you’re locked in or if someone can pick you after. So, I was so confused and we were all surprised. But knowing them now, I do think they do have a genuine love for each other. They’re still engaged.

Randall: They have a wedding planned, I believe, in October.

Ahead of The Ultimatum Season 2, it seems like the biggest lesson interested couples should keep in mind is to manage expectations.

Shanique: I think I can speak for all of our cast mates when I say this did not go as planned [laughs].

Randall: We all came in with expectations. We didn’t know what those expectations were. But as soon as we got on, everything changed. Day one.

Shanique: Day. One.

It’s like, I don’t know what I was expecting, but it wasn’t that. And now I’m upset.

Shanique: Now I’m pissed, and now I look crazy on TV. I’m cussing everybody out [laughs].