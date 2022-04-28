Disney Sets Superhero Shows ‘The Villains of Valley View’ and ‘Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion’ (VIDEO)

It’s National Superhero Day, and in honor of it, Disney has set premiere dates for two of its upcoming shows about superheroes and supervillains.

The Villains of Valley View and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion will premiere on Friday, Jun 3, on Disney Channel and be available to stream shortly after on Disney+, TV Insider has learned exclusively. Both will air back-to-back episodes.

Starting at 8/7c is The Villains of Valley View, in which a teenage supervillain, Havoc (Isabella Pappas), and her family must relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb with new identities after she stands up to the head of the League of Villains. Now incognito as Amy, Havoc gets help from her effervescent new neighbor Hartley (Kayden Muller-Janssen) as she hides her superpowers and quells her villainous nature while she and the rest of the family try to be normal.

The series also stars Lucy Davis as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton as Colby/Flashform, and Reed Horstmann as Jake/Chaos. Patricia Belcher recurs as Celia. It was created by showrunners and executive producers Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore. Watch the trailer below.

Then at 9/8c is Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion, starring Scarlett Estevez. Violet Rodriguez is an everyday Mexican American teen who’s chosen by a magical luchador mask which transforms her into Ultra Violet. Now a superhero, she fights crime alongside her luchador uncle, Cruz De la Vega/Black Scorpion (J.R. Villarreal). While he takes her under his wing to teach her the responsibilities of her special powers, they don’t always see eye-to-eye about his methods for capturing crooks. Meanwhile, she keeps her superhero identity secret from her parents, her older brother, Santiago (Brandon Rossel), her friends, and her schoolmates. She does have one confidante: her best friend Maya Miller-Martinez (Zelia Ankrum), who provides advice and assists with documenting Ultra Violet’s adventures on social media.

The all Latinx cast also includes Marianna Burelli as Nina Rodriguez, Juan Alfonso as Juan Carlos Rodriguez, and Bryan Blanco as Luis León. It is developed and executive produced by Eric S. Garcia and Leo Chu, who also serve as showrunners. Joe Nussbaum, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit also executive produce. Watch the trailer below.

