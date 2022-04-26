‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Kit Proposes to Bell (VIDEO)

Are wedding bells about to ring again for one of Chastain’s power couples? Based on TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 26 episode of The Resident, it seems very likely.

Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) finds her boyfriend, Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood), on the floor rather than getting ready for work, and when she questions him, he explains, “I woke up in the middle of the night, wondering about my will. It was written a very long time ago and needs to be updated.” She understands, given that funerals (Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) just lost his mother) tend to have that effect on people. “I should probably update mine,” she adds.

As it stands, according to Bell’s will, if he dies tomorrow, everything he owns goes to his ex-wife. “Feel free to leave her that boat,” Kit tells him before assuring him, “You are not about to drop dead, I promise.” But he knows that “people younger than me die on the treadmill every day” and wants to make sure that Kit, his son Jake, and his granddaughter Sammie are taken care of. “Because Georgia doesn’t recognize common-law marriage, your part in this could be pretty complicated,” Bell points out, and while she may say she has everything she wants and to leave everything to the others, he doesn’t want to do that.

“OK, let’s get married then,” she says casually on her way to the closet. Watch the clip above to see Bell’s reaction to Kit’s proposal. Will he say yes?

“We are heading towards something really wonderful in our final episode that impacts all of our characters in a different way,” co-showrunner Peter Elkoff teased about Kit and Bell making a decision about their future in this episode. “The denouement of the Bell-Kit story will have strong emotional impact on a lot of different people in a really cool way.”

“Fork in the Road” will also see Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) work with a Medicare patient who sheds some light on the inner workings of the prescription fraud situation. Plus, Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) works herself to the brink of exhaustion to avoid having a conversation with her boyfriend, Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), and eventually makes mistakes on her cases. And AJ and Padma (Aneesha Joshi) try to compromise on how to move forward after the last episode ended with him telling her he wants to be part of the baby’s life, not just a sperm donor.

