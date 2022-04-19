‘The Goldbergs’ Renewed for Season 10 at ABC

The Goldbergs, the longest-running live-action network comedy currently airing, isn’t going anywhere.

The series has been renewed for a 10th season, ABC has announced. This comes after The Goldbergs celebrated its milestone 200th episode on March 2 and ahead of its Season 9 finale, slated to air on Wednesday, May 18 at 8/7c.

It’s party time because #TheGoldbergs is coming back for Season 10! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0CiKgulO6R — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) April 19, 2022

The 10th season will be the first full one without Jeff Garlin (who played Goldberg family patriarch Murray). He left during the current ninth season after an HR investigation. As Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays matriarch Beverly, explained on Twitter, “this season threw us for a loop because a.) it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we weren’t about to re-write the 2nd half of the season.” We’ll have to wait to see how Season 10 addresses Garlin’s absence.

The Goldbergs joins five other current ABC shows already picked up for the 2022-2023 season: Grey’s Anatomy (for Season 19), Station 19 (for Season 6), Abbott Elementary (for Season 2), The Good Doctor (for Season 6), and The Rookie (for Season 5).

That leaves the fates of Big Sky (in its second season), The Conners (in its fourth season), Home Economics (in its second season), A Million Little Things (in its fourth season), Queens (which aired its first season finale), and The Wonder Years (in its first season) still up in the air. Black-ish is ending with its current eighth season with the April 19 series finale.

