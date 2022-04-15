‘Bling Empire’ Sets Season 2 Premiere as Netflix Unveils New Cast Members

Netflix is giving viewers their first look at Season 2 of its hit reality series Bling Empire which is officially set to return Friday, May 13.

Per the show’s log-line, “Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor, and crazy.” In Season 2, a romance between Kevin and Kim is percolating, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is being questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s bed bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’ rivaling queens Christine and Anna are putting a new twist on the art of social warfare.

Through it all, though, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for one another, and their impeccable style, of course. Along with returning favorites, Season 3 of Bling Empire also makes way for new faces as Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris join the mix.

Over the course of eight 40-minute episodes, Season 2 will explore existing bonds and new friendships with a little drama mixed in. Fans may recognize international television personality and entrepreneur Dorothy as she previously starred in E!’s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills in 2015.

Since then, Dorothy has become a fan favorite, captivating audiences with her style, perfectionist ways, and candor. Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Dorothy hails from a successful real estate family who instilled the importance of hard word, family values, and giving back to the community.

Meanwhile, Mimi was born in Vietnam where she grew up under harsh conditions amid war, forcing her and her siblings to live underground in a large hole with minimal food or water. After making her way to America, Mimi began her own successful business, got married, and started a family.

Despite living in the height of luxury now, Mimi hasn’t lost her work ethic or survival skills in the face of adversity. And while she may come across as light-hearted, Mimi’s delightful demeanor shouldn’t fool you because nothing gets past her.

Don’t miss these new additions to Bling Empire when the show returns this May on Netflix.

Bling Empire, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, May 13, Netflix