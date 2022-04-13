‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics’ With Niecy Nash Has One Simple Rule (VIDEO)

With $1 million on the line, could you remember all the lyrics to your favorite song? That’s the challenge on Fox’s new summer game show.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics is back, now with Niecy Nash at the helm as host, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the promos. Watch the one above, as well as the one below (which will air during the April 13 episode of The Masked Singer), for a reminder of the rules and to see how some of the contestants do. They don’t have to know the notes or the artists, but they do have to put all the right words in the right places.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics, which originally aired on Fox from 2007 to 2009 and was hosted by Wayne Brady, returns on Monday, May 23, at 8/7c. Everyone thinks they know the words to the most popular songs of all time, but will they when there’s that much money at stake?

The game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they choose songs from different genres, decades, and musical artists and take center stage to sing alongside the studio band. The lyrics will be projected on-screen until the music stops. Then it’s up to them to belt out the correct missing lyrics. If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and must sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! is created by Jeff Apploff. It is produced by Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions. Apploff, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Garry Bormet, and Nash serve as executive producers. The show is a Banijay format that has been adapted in over 25 countries.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Premiere, Monday, May 23, 8/7c, Fox