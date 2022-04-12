10 Must-Watch ‘Bridgerton’ Fancams for Kate & Anthony Shippers (VIDEO)

Bridgerton’s Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), or Kanthony, have captured our hearts. They’ve also captured the hearts of fancam makers across TikTok.

Fancams — or fan edits, for those unfamiliar — are clips from shows or movies edited to songs, often focussing on one character or relationship. And a series like Netflix’s Regency drama Bridgerton, with its romantic pining and characters you can’t help but root for, is perfect fare for these clips.

From the heartbreaking to the heartwarming, from the hilarious to the steamy, we’ve gathered some of our favorite Kanthony edits. [Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 ahead.]

Kanthony embodies the “enemies-to-lovers” trope, and this is the trope’s anthem

@mrsduarte7 Enemies to lovers check ☑ 🐝 #bridgerton #bridgertonnetflix #kathony #katesharma #anthonybridgerton #fy #foryou #fyp ♬ som original – Vanessa Duarte

Using a song from Jalebi, a 2018 Bollywood romance, the lyrics fit these clips perfectly

@vaderade_ For my inner desi child💃🏽 #bridgerton #anthonybridgerton #katesharma #jonathanbailey #simoneashley #kanthony #lordbridgerton #netflix #desi #bollywood #fyp ♬ original sound – Vader

Kate Sharma is the ultimate older sister in Bridgerton Season 2; helping Edwina even while hurting herself

@lucy_louise03 Reply to @sarahephilips this one is a little happier? #bridgerton #bridgertonseason2 #bridgertonnetflix #katesharma #bridgertonedit #fyp #taylorswift #bridgertonscandal ♬ Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift

Speaking of sister relationships, the love triangle involving two sisters gave many people Hamilton vibes

@genyakostyk ok i think this is the last hamilton edit #bridgerton #bridgertonnetflix #bridgertonedit #anthonybridgerton #katesharma #edwinasharma #kanthony ♬ original sound – lottie

Will Kate stay, or will she return to India?

@covencxmics don’t blame me #bridgerton #bridgertonnetflix #bridgertonseason2 #anthonybridgerton #edit #katesharma #anthonybridgertonedit #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Pedro

We love a callback to Season 1

@randomshitig1 hope this makes sense #bridgerton #fy #bridgertonseason2 #foryou #katesharma #anthonybridgerton #kanthony ♬ original sound – lyrics

Bridgerton is known for its heat and romance, but sometimes it’s hilarious

@rlmeditss Anthony Bridgerton Was Too Stunned To Speak @rlmeditss #bridgerton #bridgertonseason2 #fyp #edit #anthony #anthonybridgerton #Kate #katesharma #kanthony #bridgertonedit #katexanthony #bridgerton2 #perioddrama #kathony #taylorswift #comedy #funny #meme #crack #bridgertoncrack #humour #vines #simp #pirecomedy #simoneashley #bridgertontiktok #bridgertonnetflix #music #eloisebridgerton #eloise #benedit #colin ♬ wii theme tune (trap) – Mister Ethan

This one has 2.4 million views and counting!

@yutamua we were robbed bc they could have shown so much more w them.. #bridgerton #bridgertonnetflix #bridgertonseason2 #bridgertonedit #kathony #netflix ♬ Somewhere Only We Know – Keane

We learn in Season 2 that Anthony is who he is because [SPOILER ALERT!] he watched his father die, making this one a heartbreaker

@lucy_louise03 i’m very sorry in advance #bridgerton #bridgertonseason2 #bridgertonnetflix #anthonybridgerton #jonathanbailey #bridgertonedit #fyp #taylorswift #GameTok #bridgertonscandal ♬ Soon You’ll Get Better – Taylor Swift

This list wouldn’t be complete without Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” famously used in Season 1’s Simon/Daphne montage

@penwhistledown Love, love, love 💓#bridgerton #bridgertonnetflix #bridgertonedit #bridgertonseason2 #netflix #katesharma #katesheffield #anthonybridgerton #edit #yfp #yp #romance #love #kathony #parati ♬ Wildest Dreams – Velvet Films

