Bridgerton’s Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), or Kanthony, have captured our hearts. They’ve also captured the hearts of fancam makers across TikTok.

Fancams — or fan edits, for those unfamiliar — are clips from shows or movies edited to songs, often focussing on one character or relationship. And a series like Netflix’s Regency drama Bridgerton, with its romantic pining and characters you can’t help but root for, is perfect fare for these clips.

From the heartbreaking to the heartwarming, from the hilarious to the steamy, we’ve gathered some of our favorite Kanthony edits. [Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 ahead.]

Kanthony embodies the “enemies-to-lovers” trope, and this is the trope’s anthem

Using a song from Jalebi, a 2018 Bollywood romance, the lyrics fit these clips perfectly

Kate Sharma is the ultimate older sister in Bridgerton Season 2; helping Edwina even while hurting herself

Speaking of sister relationships, the love triangle involving two sisters gave many people Hamilton vibes

Will Kate stay, or will she return to India?

We love a callback to Season 1

Bridgerton is known for its heat and romance, but sometimes it’s hilarious

This one has 2.4 million views and counting!

We learn in Season 2 that Anthony is who he is because [SPOILER ALERT!] he watched his father die, making this one a heartbreaker

This list wouldn’t be complete without Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” famously used in Season 1’s Simon/Daphne montage

