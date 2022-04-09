‘Chicago Med’: There Are ‘More Explosions to Come’ for Maggie & Vanessa

Charge nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) and her daughter, Dr. Vanessa Taylor (Ashja Cooper), may be in a better place in their relationship right now on Chicago Med, but will it stay that way?

“When she went to find Vanessa, she wound up lighting a fuse, and she has no idea where that bomb is gonna go off,” executive producer Andrew Schneider teased during a recent One Chicago press day. “And there’s more explosions to come.”

Vanessa’s not the only key relationship in the ED for Maggie. “[She’s] like this barometer that connects everyone, but in a very different way to a Dr. Charles [Oliver Platt] character,” Barrett said. “She’s running the ED and making sure that the flow of the patients that come in are all cared for, but at the same time, she has this relationship with every single one of them.”

Because of how close she is to Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), the star is particularly interested to see how Maggie handles having Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) back. “That’s her brother,” she explained. “With one eye, she’s always watching to see how he’s doing.” The same is true for Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber), who’s running the ED in Dr. Ethan Choi’s (Brian Tee) absence. “It’s all those different dynamics that I think make it special that Maggie has to put those emotions to the side, but also see the running of the ED as a business that must be done well,” Barrett continued.

And while an incident in the OR did bring Capp (Randy Flagler) and Tony (Anthony Ferraris) from Fire to the hospital earlier this season, don’t expect to see any major crossovers for the rest of the season. “The hope is we’ll be able to do more of that next season, but we really can’t plan them right now,” due to COVID protocols, executive producer Diane Frolov shared.

