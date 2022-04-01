‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline’ Reunites Brothers in a Season 3 First Look (VIDEO)

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline is gearing up for a big reunion in its third season on Discovery, which officially kicks off on Tuesday, April 19.

In an exclusive first look at the latest episodes, the trailer for Season 3 teases captain Josh Harris and Casey McManus’s latest adventures in their warm water fishing operation out of Hawaii, but as demand for seafood is high, so is the competition. Needing as much help as possible, Josh is recruiting his estranged older brother Shane for help.

It’s the first time they’ll work together since their father Captain Phil’s death over a decade ago. In order to be successful on the seas, can brothers Josh and Shane put bad blood behind them in order to follow in their father’s footsteps? It’s a question that’s certainly raised in the trailer, below.

As their team-up could help the company succeed or push them farther apart, Josh and Shane are hard at work. Josh, Casey, and business partner Jeff Silva run their off-season fishing operation to meet a 3000-pound fish quota every week, but as Josh tries to operate like his father, he thinks more and more of Shane.

Shane is Josh’s half-brother who has a deeper knowledge of their father’s fishing habits in the 1980s, something they deem useful to helping Josh’s operation. Particularly Captain Phil’s lost years in Louisiana when he was building his legendary boat, the F/V Cornelia Marie.

After being close growing up, Josh and Shane drifted apart until their father divorced and remarried. Now, this new opportunity gives the brothers a chance to restore what they once had. And along the way, can they finish something their father started decades before? Viewers will have to tune in and see, but until then, catch the first look trailer, below, and mark your calendars for the Season 3 premiere of Deadliest Catch: Bloodline.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, April 19, 10 p.m. ET/PT, Discovery and discovery+