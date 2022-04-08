Hot Heir: ‘Bridgerton’s Viscount, Anthony Bridgerton

Welcome to the 2022 Hot List, our 31 reasons our screens are sizzling right now, including the new NCIS boss, the return of Bridgerton, and our current favorite action series: Reacher!

How do you follow the Regency romance’s smoldering Simon-Daphne love match from last season of Bridgerton? Unleash Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), sexy scion and man about “ton” in Season 2 of the period drama.

The once tightly controlled eldest Bridgerton son has unleashed his passionate, sexy and emotional core — and continued to share a well-toned torso — thanks to beautiful and brilliant London society newcomer Kate Sharma (a captivating Simone Ashley).

“There’s this animal primitivism and wild attraction,” says Bailey of their growing bond. That’s one English country dance we love to see.

Bridgerton, Season 2, Streaming now, Netflix