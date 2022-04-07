Dead Hot: The Ghosts on ‘Ghosts’

Welcome to the 2022 Hot List, our 31 reasons our screens are sizzling right now, including the new NCIS boss, the return of Bridgerton, and our current favorite action series: Reacher!

What’s the secret behind this breakout sitcom Ghosts‘ supernatural success? The spirited antics that the show’s eight specters get into in the old house with living couple Sam and Jay (Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar). Here are the craziest plots:

One Late Date

It’s not easy for “single deceased male” Trevor (Asher Grodman) to hook up from the afterlife. But the finance bro creates an online dating profile — and matches with Jay’s sister, who thinks she’s found the man of her dreams.

Viking Therapy

In a counseling session, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) confesses to 1,000 years of guilt for making a meal out of his best friend…a squirrel named Oskar.

Two in One

Sam’s fourth-great-grandmother Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) accidentally possesses Jay and has the time of her undead life, eating Cheetos and nearly upending a wedding planned at the mansion.

Ghosts, Season Finale, Thursday, April 21, 9/8c, CBS