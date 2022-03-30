‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Settling In or Just Settling’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 12, “Settling In or Just Settling.”]

Married at First Sight Season 14 continues with an all-new episode featuring the remaining four couples.

In “Settling In or Just Settling,” the pairs begin to take a look at their new marriages and examine what could improve or strengthen in order for them to say “yes” on Decision Day. But the journey doesn’t proceed without some drama. Below, we’re breaking it all down, so beware of major spoilers ahead.

Katina & Olajuwon’s Dating App Misunderstanding

As viewers will recall, the previous episode ended with Olajuwon getting upset that Katina has an inactive dating app on her phone. The installment opens with her seeking advice from Michael and Jasmina about the situation. She defends that she wasn’t even logged into the app and had completely forgotten it was there. But it wasn’t enough to convince Olajuwon that she’s taking marriage seriously, leading her to shed some tears in front of Jasmina and Michael.

Later on, Michael meets with Olajuwon who says Katina’s smart and knows better than to have a dating app on her phone. Despite his anger over the situation, Olajuwon says he can move on with Katina, but he’ll see her in a different light from now on.

Day to Day Life

The show explores the couples in their day-to-day lives, starting with Noi, who checks in on Steve and dog Sushi taking naps together in the middle of the day. Michael is also getting close to Jasmina’s dog as he helps feed the pup. And Mark and Lindsey attempt to get organized with a whiteboard as they plan their week together. As their activities proceed, the show follows Steve and Noi to a dog groomer where they pamper Sushi. The excursion serves as a test for Steve from Noi who is curious to see how he’d care for a dog in relation to potential kids. Then Lindsey and Mark hit the grocery store on a budget that she quickly ignores as she stocks the carriage high with produce, something Mark isn’t too happy about.

Jasmina and Michael bond more as he attempts to give her driving lessons. Since she doesn’t currently have a license, Jasmina is in need of learning so Michael doesn’t have to drive her everywhere. It’s a nice bonding experience once they test her skills in a parking lot and laughter ensues.

Conflicts Resolved & Unresolved

Katina and Olajuwon eventually make up over their dating app spat, but it doesn’t mean it will be forgotten. Meanwhile, Steve and Mark both commiserate over their feelings with Steve pointing out that Noi doesn’t contribute much to the household duties and it worries him she’ll be the same as they continue with their marriage. Later on, when Steve and Noi discuss their impending Decision Day, she reveals that she doesn’t plan to move in together even if they remain a couple after Decision Day. Needless to say, Steve isn’t happy and is confused about Noi’s level of commitment. Mark and Lindsey also have discord as she complains in a self-shot segment that she’s through with Mark and his treatment of her, pointing out that he doesn’t even follow the whiteboard he set up.

Friend & Family Meetups

Olajuwon seeks advice from his mentor and former coach who listens openly to the young man’s travails with Katina and the dating app mishap. Michael meets with his sister Claire and Jasmina meets virtually with her mother as they both admit to their loved ones that things are going much better in their relationships. Jasmina admits that she doesn’t have feelings for Michael yet, but she could be heading in the right direction.

Katina chats with her sister-in-law about Olajuwon, revealing that they still have yet to consummate their relationship. Katina also tells her sister-in-law that she’ll have to decide if she has the patience for Olajuwon. Meanwhile, Mark meets with an old friend and reveals that things can be good with Lindsey, but they can also be bad. During Noi’s meetup, she compliments Steve’s playfulness, but also complains about his concerns over her level of input and work in accordance with his. Likewise, Steve video chats with a friend and voices his concerns but is told communication is his number one priority if he wants to make the marriage work.

Routines & Ruined Nights

As the episode comes to a close, Jasmina and Michael bond over making dinner together, fostering good feelings between them. Katina and Olajuwon also end the episode on a high note by having their first taco Tuesday together, chatting over food and drinks. Things aren’t as mellow at Mark and Lindsey’s though as she tries making an effort by organizing a photoshoot with their wedding photographer in their apartment.

The theme is sharks as she wrangles up their cats to dress them in little shark costumes. Before the photographer arrives, Mark begins a conversation about communication that goes awry when Lindsey gets up and shuts herself in their room alone. This puts Mark in an awkward situation when the photographer does arrive.

At first, he begins taking photos alone, and Lindsey gets upset. Excusing themselves for a moment, the couple talks privately, and despite her wanting to leave, he convinces her to stay for some pics, and it’s like a switch is flipped as Lindsey has a happy face, but inside she isn’t happy as the photographer gets a shot of them without the cats. Can Lindsey and Mark sustain what they have? It doesn’t look promising. Stay tuned to find out as Married at First Sight continues on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime