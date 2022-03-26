Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Betty White Oscars 2022 Secret on Red Carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed a Betty White tribute will take place during the 2022 Oscars. The actor spilled the details on the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, saying the surprise was too important to keep a secret.

The reveal came when Curtis was asked who designed her sparkling navy blue gown.

“I’m here representing tonight on stage — I’m not supposed to tell you this — but it’s important to tell you. I’m representing Betty White,” she told Access. “And Betty White was an animal rights activist and when I knew I was going to make a statement about her I went to Stella McCartney, who is an animal rights activist… Stella, who uses sustainable materials [and] non-animal materials. I went to them and I said, ‘Hey, is it possible you might have something for me to wear to the Oscars?’ And they made me this dress. I feel like it is telling Betty’s story. It’s the complete story.”

White died on December 31 at the age of 99, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17. Her prolific screen career included TV and film and spanned decades. And throughout it all, White was a fierce animal rights advocate. Following her death, fans started the “Betty White challenge” prompting people to donate $5 to animal shelters in the Golden Girls star’s name. A sustainable gown from Stella McCartney is a fitting wardrobe chose from Curtis.

Curtis’ ensemble was full of meaning. In addition to her sustainable gown in honor of the late TV icon, Curtis also wore a blue ribbon that said “with refugees” on her left ring finger to show her support of Ukrainian refugees.