Reba McEntire Performs ‘Somehow You Do’ at Oscars Teeing Up Ukraine Tribute (VIDEO)

Reba McEntire performed Diane Warren’s Oscar-nominated “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, marking an emotional moment for the singer.

Four Good Days star Mila Kunis introduced McEntire’s performance. The Ukrainian actress spoke out in support of Ukraine and ensuing refugee crisis before McEntire came on stage. The country music star stood proudly as she sang the inspiring song. Travis Barker played the drums for the performance. Following her performance, the Oscars held a moment of silence in honor of Ukraine.

McEntire’s Oscars 2022 appearance marked the first time she has performed at the ceremony since a deadly plane crash killed eight members of her touring family in 1991. The 66-year-old country star performed “I’m Checkin’ Out” from Postcards From the Edge at that year’s ceremony, just days after the crash. And while she persevered through the difficult week, the memory made McEntire wary of performing this year.

“I was very emotional yesterday about the Oscars, because I said yes to the Oscars in ’91 and then the plane crash happened,” McEntire said to reporters on March 24, per ABC. “And then I went ahead and sang the song because I felt [road manager] Jim Hammon talking to me, saying, ‘Go do it for us. We’re checked out of this heartbreak hotel.'”

“I don’t feel excited,” she added about the 2022 Oscars. “And so I finally figured it out yesterday, I thought if I got too excited, something could happen. So I said, ‘God, I’m just gonna give it up to you,’ and it lifted like a hundred pounds. We went to rehearsal and I had a great time.”

“Somehow You Do” was created by Warren for the Kunis and Glenn Close film Four Good Days. It marks Warren’s 13th nomination for Best Original Song, but she has never won the category.

“Somehow You Do” is up against Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from King Richard, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Billie Eilish and Finneas‘ “No Time to Die” from the James Bond of the same name, and Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from Belfast.